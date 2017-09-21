Pelicans News Around the Web (9-21-2017)

Pelicans' Posts: Week of September 11th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

Read more »

Pelicans to host a gear sale benefiting American Red Cross

On Tuesday, Sept. 26 the New Orleans Pelicans will be a hosting a sale of multiple clothing items to benefit charitable hurricane relief efforts.

Read more »

New Orleans Pelicans announce 2017 Training Camp schedule

Pelicans to host free open practice on Saturday, September 30 at Smoothie King Center.

Read more »

Rajon Rondo quickly making an impression on Pelicans teammates

There were no coaches around and it was weeks before New Orleans training camp was set to open, so Rajon Rondo figured he’d start mentally putting together a playbook.

Read more »

Veteran forward Dante Cunningham re-signs with New Orleans Pelicans

It took a few months, but Dante Cunningham ended up right back where he started.

Read more »

First-class ticket: How the New Orleans Pelicans became No. 1 in season ticket holder satisfaction

One glance across the ground floor of the Ochsner Practice Facility reveals the size and scope of the ticket-sales operation for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Read more »

Pelicans rank among NBA's top teams in fan experience at home games

The New Orleans Pelicans have struggled to find a winning formula over the past few seasons, but the organization has put in the work to make sure fans are still satisfied with the product.

Read more »

Pelicans, Dante Cunningham agree on one-year deal: source

The New Orleans Pelicans added some much-needed wing depth on Tuesday by re-signing forward Dante Cunningham to a one-year, $2.3 million deal, a source confirmed.

Read more »

How can Alvin Gentry maximize the New Orleans Pelicans this season?

Will Alvin Gentry finally get the New Orleans Pelicans to the playoffs this season?

Read more »