Pelicans News Around the Web (9-18-2017)

Pelicans' Posts: Week of September 11th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

Read more »

Undrafted wing Charles Cooke prepares for NBA opportunity with Pelicans

Every player wants to hear his name announced by Adam Silver or Mark Tatum on draft night, but when Charles Cooke went unselected June 22, it didn’t take long for NBA teams to start contacting him.

Read more »

Pelicans sign Tony Allen

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent guard/forward Tony Allen. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Read more »

Meet the Team: Tony Allen

Get a glimpse of the Pelicans newest free agent addition, guard/forward Tony Allen.

Read more »

Five things to know about Pelicans forward Tony Allen

His list of credentials at the defensive end of the floor is extensive and impressive.

Read more »

Pelicans equipment manager a 'Big Shot' to players

Enter the New Orleans Pelicans’ locker room on any given day, in any given year, and there’s one phrase you’re guaranteed to hear.

Read more »

Pelicans mailbag: How will Rajon Rondo, Jrue Holiday work together?

This is the first installment of our New Orleans Pelicans Twitter mailbag with the beginning of preseason play only a few weeks away.

Read more »

Pelicans sign Martell Webster to training camp deal: source

The New Orleans Pelicans agreed to sign forward Martell Webster to a training camp deal on Saturday night, a source confirmed.

Read more »

Mission Impossible? Pelicans have defied history before

The New Orleans Pelicans have two supremely talented NBA players on the roster in Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

Read more »

Concerns about the New Orleans Pelicans three-point shooting look to be overblown

Players are missing key years of experience, but recent statistics and an anti-small ball strategy see the glass half full.

Read more »

Does Tony Allen move the needle for the New Orleans Pelicans?

Is Tony Allen the guy who can help the New Orleans Pelicans reach the next level?

Read more »