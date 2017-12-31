Pelicans News Around the Web (12-31-2017)

Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Knicks at Pelicans (12/30/17)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between New York and New Orleans (6 p.m., Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM)

Read more »

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 30, 2017

New Orleans (18-17) is back in action Saturday for a rare home/home back-to-back, against New York (17-18).

Read more »

Game 36: Pelicans vs. Knicks 12-30-17



Read more »

Postgame recap: Knicks 105, Pelicans 103

Knicks (18-18), Pelicans (18-18)

Read more »

Game 36: Pelicans-Knicks Postgame Quotes 12-30-17

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

Read more »

Top 10 Pelicans Videos in 2017

As another calendar year comes to a close, we take a look back at some of the Pelicans highlights that sparked your interest.

Read more »

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry followed 'coach's instinct' in choice to sit Rajon Rondo in Friday's fourth quarter

Rajon Rondo has a plenty of nicknames.

Read more »

Pelicans drop back to .500 after loss to New York Knicks

Just when the clouds appeared to be clearing, the New Orleans Pelicans are fighting through the storm again.

Read more »

New Orleans Pelicans host Dallas Mavericks: photo gallery

Action from the game between the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Friday, December 29, 2017.

Read more »

Anthony Davis, Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis to square off Saturday night

The New Orleans Pelicans close their current three-game homestand with a matchup against the New York Knicks on Saturday night at the Smoothie King Center.

Read more »

Kristaps Porzingis takes over in the 4th to down Pelicans: Final score, stats and recap

Anthony Davis appeared to be getting the best of Kristaps Porzingis early in the second half, but the New York Knicks forward made all the big plays in the end.

Read more »

Pelicans' struggles with inconsistency continue in 105-103 loss to Knicks

It's starting to become more and more obvious what type of team the New Orleans Pelicans will be this season.

Read more »

Pelicans-Knicks Postgame: Anthony Davis 12-30-17



Read more »

Pelicans-Knicks Postgame: Alvin Gentry 12-30-17



Read more »