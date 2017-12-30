Pelicans News Around the Web (12-30-2017)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 29, 2017

The Pelicans take on the Dallas Mavericks tonight at 7 p.m. (CT) in the Smoothie King Center.

Read more »

Game 35: Pelicans vs. Mavericks 12-29-17



Read more »

Postgame recap: Mavericks 128, Pelicans 120

Mavericks (12-25), Pelicans (18-17)

Read more »

Game 35: Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame Quotes 12-29-17

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

Read more »

Pelicans leading NBA in 3-point marksmanship

There may not be any New Orleans Pelicans jerseys surrounding the 3-Point Contest racks during All-Star Weekend.

Read more »

'We didn't have any energy': Pelicans flirt with comeback, but lose 128-120 to lowly Mavericks

Alvin Gentry wasn’t wrong.

Read more »

New Orleans Pelicans host Dallas Mavericks: photo gallery

Action from the game between the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Friday, December 29, 2017.

Read more »

Mavericks shoot the lights out to defeat the Pelicans: Final score, stats and recap

The New Orleans Pelicans came in as the NBA's top 3-point shooting team, but the Dallas Mavericks stole the show with their perimeter shooting Friday night.

Read more »

Pelicans' bad habits creep up again in 128-120 loss to Dallas Mavericks

It seemed like the New Orleans Pelicans were ready to turn the corner after picking up three straight wins in convincing fashion.

Read more »

Pelicans Shootaround: Anthony Davis 12-29-17



Read more »

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Postgame: Anthony Davis 12-29-17



Read more »

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 12-29-17



Read more »

Pelicans Shootaround: Darius Miller 12-29-17



Read more »