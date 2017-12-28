Pelicans News Around the Web (12-28-2017)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 27, 2017

New Orleans (17-16) opens a key homestand tonight vs. Brooklyn at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Pelicans' Posts: Week of December 16th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

Game 34: Pelicans vs. Nets 12-27-17



Postgame recap: Pelicans 128, Nets 113

Pelicans (18-16), Nets (12-22)

GAME RECAP: Pelicans 128, Nets 113



Game 34: Pelicans-Nets Postgame Quotes 12-27-17

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

Game 34: Pelicans Entertainment 12-27-17



Pelicans notebook: Effort, intensity constructing New Orleans' recently reformed defense

As described by Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday, the explanation to the New Orleans Pelicans’ suddenly upgraded defense isn’t complex.

Pelicans begin crucial 3-game homestand Wednesday vs. Brooklyn Nets

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center in their first home game since Dec. 13.

'You've got to buy into it': Pelicans' ball movement fueling offensive improvement

The New Orleans Pelicans have quickly grown into one of the NBA's most unselfish offenses, but that doesn't come as a surprise to anyone in their locker room.

New Orleans Pelicans unveil new City Edition uniforms by Nike

The New Orleans Pelicans revealed their new City Edition uniforms by Nike on Wednesday.

Rajon Rondo collects career-high 25 assists in win over Nets: Final score, stats and recap

Rajon Rondo has set the tone for the New Orleans Pelicans with his unselfish style of play, but he took it to another level on Wednesday night.

Pelicans vs Nets Postgame: Alvin Gentry 12-27-17



Pelicans vs Nets Postgame: DeMarcus Cousins 12-27-17



Rajon Rondo Dishes Out 25 Assists vs. Nets | December 27, 2017



On-Court Postgame Interview: Rajon Rondo



Pelicans vs Nets Postgame: Rajon Rondo 12-27-17



Rajon Rondo's record-breaking 25 assists help Pelicans rout Nets

Alvin Gentry wasn’t going to be caught off guard.

Walker: Pelicans' Rajon Rondo hands out 25 assists in performance for the ages

Rajon Rondo's night could almost be described as "magical."

Pelicans vs Nets Postgame: Jrue Holiday 12-27-17



