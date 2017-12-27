Pelicans News Around the Web (12-27-2017)
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 26, 2017
After a mini-break for Christmas, New Orleans (17-16) returns to practice this afternoon at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Read more »
Pelicans homestand to close December an opportunity to improve position in West
The entirety of New Orleans’ 2017-18 regular season has been played on a virtual tightrope, with the Pelicans never sporting a record of more than three games above .500, or more than two games below it.
Read more »
Against favorable homestand schedule, Pelicans try to maintain defensive efficiency Wednesday vs. Brooklyn
As his son raced past a scrum of reporters to chase a rolling basketball, DeMarcus Cousins smiled as soon as he was distracted.
Read more »
Column: Clearing blind spot that once enveloped this Pelicans roster
It’s important to recognize blind spots.
Read more »
Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 12-26-17
Pelicans-Practice: DeMarcus Cousins 12-26-17
Pelicans-Practice: Rajon Rondo 12-26-17