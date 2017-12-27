Pelicans News Around the Web (12-27-2017)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 26, 2017

After a mini-break for Christmas, New Orleans (17-16) returns to practice this afternoon at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Read more »

Pelicans homestand to close December an opportunity to improve position in West

The entirety of New Orleans’ 2017-18 regular season has been played on a virtual tightrope, with the Pelicans never sporting a record of more than three games above .500, or more than two games below it.

Read more »

Against favorable homestand schedule, Pelicans try to maintain defensive efficiency Wednesday vs. Brooklyn

As his son raced past a scrum of reporters to chase a rolling basketball, DeMarcus Cousins smiled as soon as he was distracted.

Read more »

Column: Clearing blind spot that once enveloped this Pelicans roster

It’s important to recognize blind spots.

Read more »

Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 12-26-17



Read more »

Pelicans-Practice: DeMarcus Cousins 12-26-17



Read more »

Pelicans-Practice: Rajon Rondo 12-26-17



Read more »