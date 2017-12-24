Pelicans News Around the Web (12-24-2017)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 23, 2017

New Orleans (16-16) got back to the .500 mark Friday, posting a dominant 111-97 victory at Orlando.

Game 33: Pelicans at Heat 12-23-17



Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Heat (12/23/17)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at AmericanAirlines Arena between New Orleans and Miami (7 p.m., Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM)

Postgame recap: Pelicans 109, Heat 94

Pelicans (17-16), Heat (17-16)

Game 33: Pelicans-Heat Postgame Quotes 12-23-17

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

Limit turnovers and defend: Pelicans follow winning formula to begin back-to-back, players say

E'Twaun Moore predicted it correctly.

New Orleans Pelicans pull away after halftime, top Heat 109-94; 6 players score in double figures

MIAMI (AP) — Ian Clark scored 19 points, Anthony Davis added 17 and the New Orleans Pelicans went on a big second-half run to pull away and beat the Miami Heat 109-94 on Saturday night.

Pelicans seek second straight win on Saturday vs. injury-riddled Miami Heat

DeMarcus Cousins has had some dreadful experiences in Miami during his career, but he hopes to start turning that around on Saturday night.

DeMarcus Cousins, Jrue Holiday's highlight-reel plays spark 111-97 win over Magic

Here are some of the main takeaways from the New Orleans Pelicans' 111-97 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night

Pelicans down Heat with ball movement, defense: Final score, stats and recap

The New Orleans Pelicans were in a giving mood during their final game before Christmas and it led to their second straight blowout victory.

Pelicans' reserves lead the way to 2nd straight blowout victory

Here are the main takeaways from the New Orleans Pelicans' 109-94 win over the Miami Heat on Saturday night

Pelicans vs. Heat Postgame: Ian Clark 12-23-17



Pelicans vs. Heat Postgame: Jrue Holiday 12-23-17



Pelicans vs. Heat Postgame: Alvin Gentry 12-23-17



