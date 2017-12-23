Pelicans News Around the Web (12-23-2017)

Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Orlando game a chance for New Orleans to correct previous-matchup mistakes

ORLANDO – It was only one game in late October, but New Orleans’ previous meeting against Orlando served as a microcosm for some of the issues that have plagued the Pelicans in the two months since then.

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 22, 2017

New Orleans (15-16) tips off against the Orlando Magic (11-21) tonight at 6 p.m. central.

Postgame recap: Pelicans 111, Magic 97

Pelicans (16-16), Magic (11-22)

Game 32: Pelicans at Magic 12-22-17



Game 32: Pelicans-Magic Postgame Quotes 12-22-17

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

Orlando Magic no match for New Orleans Pelicans' Big 3 in 111-97 win

Orlando, Fla. — Orlando Magic coach Frank Vogel said it best. The New Orleans Pelicans are an unconventional team.

Cousins, Davis, Holiday each chip in 20-plus points in Pelicans; 111-97 win over Orlando Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and the New Orleans Pelicans never trailed Friday night in a 111-97 win over the Orlando Magic.

Pelicans aim to improve defense vs. Orlando Magic

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Orlando Magic meet on Friday night at Amway Center in a matchup between two teams that are in desperate need of a win.

Pelicans' stars dominate in blowout win over Magic: Final score, stats and recap

The New Orleans Pelicans needed a win on Friday night and they played like it from opening tip.

Pelicans vs. Magic Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 12-22-17



