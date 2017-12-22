Pelicans News Around the Web (12-22-2017)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 21, 2017

New Orleans (15-16) is practicing this morning in Orlando, after a Wednesday off day.

Read more »

Pelicans Practice Report 12-21-17

Is this the culmination?

Read more »

Alvin Gentry Show: December 21, 2017

Catch The Alvin Gentry Show on WRNO 99.5 FM every Thursday night during the season as the head coach of your New Orleans Pelicans discusses upcoming matchups, player news and more.

Read more »

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday fits in well as third head of monster

There’s a challenge in being No. 3.

Read more »

Pelicans Practice: E'Twaun Moore 12-21-17



Read more »

Pelicans Practice: Dante Cunningham 12-21-17



Read more »