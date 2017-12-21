Pelicans News Around the Web (12-21-2017)
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 20, 2017
New Orleans (15-16) lost in Washington on Tuesday, falling behind early, mounting a major comeback, but then falling 116-106.
Kushner: Pelicans steeped in mediocrity in need of jolt
Is this the culmination?
Pelicans fall below .500 after 116-106 loss to Wizards
Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the New Orleans Pelicans' 116-106 loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.
