Pelicans News Around the Web (12-21-2017)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 20, 2017

New Orleans (15-16) lost in Washington on Tuesday, falling behind early, mounting a major comeback, but then falling 116-106.

Read more »

Kushner: Pelicans steeped in mediocrity in need of jolt

Is this the culmination?

Read more »

Pelicans fall below .500 after 116-106 loss to Wizards

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the New Orleans Pelicans' 116-106 loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Read more »