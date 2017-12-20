Pelicans News Around the Web (12-20-2017)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 19, 2017

New Orleans (15-15) opens its three-game road trip to the Southeast Division tonight at Washington (16-14).

Read more »

Pelicans shootaround update by HUB International: NOLA must improve defense, reduce turnovers to win more consistently

WASHINGTON – No NBA team is shooting three-pointers better than New Orleans (15-15) in the month of December.

Read more »

Game 31: Pelicans at Wizards 12-19-17



Read more »

Pelicans Road Trip Preview: Washington, Orlando, Miami



Read more »

Game 31: Pelicans-Wizards Postgame Quotes 12-19-17

PELICANS HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

Read more »

Postgame recap: Wizards 116, Pelicans 106

Wizards (17-14), Pelicans (15-16)

Read more »

John Wall, Bradley Beal and Wizards race past Pelicans 116-106

WASHINGTON — Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was told by a reporter before tipoff of Tuesday's game that the Wizards backcourt combination of John Wall and Bradley Beal like to play at a very fast pace

Read more »

Pelicans look to slow down Wizards' John Wall, Bradley Beal

The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to get things back on track after two disappointing losses last week, but they'll have to do it against a team that's had their number in recent years.

Read more »

Pelicans turn focus to late-game execution, turnovers

Winning teams usually don't develop overnight.

Read more »

Pelicans offense goes cold in loss to Wizards: Final score, stats and recap

The New Orleans Pelicans have been one of the NBA's top offenses during the month of December, but they struggled to get anything going on Tuesday night.

Read more »

Pelicans vs. Wizards Postgame: E'Twaun Moore 12-19-17



Read more »

Pelicans Shootaround: Anthony Davis 12-19-17



Read more »

Report: Pelicans' Anthony Davis says he knows other NBA teams are dying to trade for him, but ...

Anthony Davis might be one of the best players in the NBA — but that doesn't mean he's immune to the league's ruthless trade machine.

Read more »

Pelicans' Anthony Davis: 'I've been loyal to this organization': report

Anthony Davis knows that rumors will continue swirling around his future with the New Orleans Pelicans until he starts putting more wins on the board.

Read more »

Pelicans vs. Wizards Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 12-19-17



Read more »