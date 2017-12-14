Pelicans News Around the Web (12-15-2017)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 13, 2017

After a day off following a back-to-back, New Orleans (14-14) returns to game action tonight at 7 p.m., hosting Milwaukee.

Read more »

Anthony Davis Holiday Shopping Spree



Read more »

Section 504 with Chris Trew: Episode 2



Read more »

Game 29: Pelicans vs. Bucks 12-13-17



Read more »

Postgame recap: Pelicans 115, Bucks 108

New Orleans entered Wednesday’s game at .500 overall, as well as at home and on the road.

Read more »

Pelicans v. Bucks: RAW video from the court 12-13-17



Read more »

Anthony Davis gives car away to local family at Kingsley House 12-12-17



Read more »

GAME RECAP: Pelicans 115, Bucks 108



Read more »

Game 29: Pelicans Entertainment 12/13/17



Read more »

'We're in a good place': After eight games in 13 days, Pelicans schedule to slow down amid jammed race in West

The Sacramento loss is still bugging New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry.

Read more »

Pelicans finish with a kick, rally past Bucks in Anthony Davis' return

It wasn’t pretty.

Read more »

How will the Pelicans defend against Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The New Orleans Pelicans return home to play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at the Smoothie King Center.

Read more »

Indianapolis to host 2021 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA announced on Wednesday that Indianapolis will be the host of the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

Read more »

Anthony Davis, Dante Cunningham to play vs. Milwaukee

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that Anthony Davis is expected to play against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center.

Read more »

Pelicans overcome turnover issues to down Bucks: Final score, stats and recap

The New Orleans Pelicans overcame their issues taking care of the ball to pull off a 115-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday night.

Read more »

DeMarcus Cousins Scores 26 In Big Win vs. Bucks | Dec. 13th, 2-17



Read more »

Pelicans vs Bucks Postgame: DeMarcus Cousins 12-13-17



Read more »

Pelicans vs Bucks Postgame: Darius Miller 12-13-17



Read more »

Pelicans Practice: E'Twaun Moore 12-13-17



Read more »

Pelicans Practice: Anthony Davis 12-13-14



Read more »

Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Anthony Davis listed as questionable but says he should play vs. Bucks

Anthony Davis (left adductor strain) is officially listed on New Orleans’ injury report as questionable for Wednesday’s home game vs. Milwaukee, which would make him roughly a 50-50 proposition to play, but listening to Davis this morning after shootaround, it sounds much more likely that he’ll suit up against the Bucks.

Read more »

On-Court Postgame Interview: Anthony Davis



Read more »

Anthony Davis Scores 25 in Big Win Vs. Bucks | Dec. 13th, 2017



Read more »

Anthony Davis Scores 25 in Big Win Vs. Bucks | Dec. 13th, 2017



Read more »

Pelicans vs Bucks Postgame: Anthony Davis 12-13-17



Read more »

Anthony Davis expected to play vs. Milwaukee on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis has missed four of the last six games because of a left adductor injury, but it seems like he may be ready to make his return.

Read more »

Pelicans v. Bucks postgame: Alvin Gentry 12-13-17



Read more »