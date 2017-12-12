Pelicans News Around the Web (12-12-2017)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 11, 2017

New Orleans moved back over .500 last night, riding its highest-scoring game of the season to a 131-124 victory over Philadelphia.

Pelicans deliver Baskets of Hope at Ochsner Health System



Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Rockets (12/11/17)

A look at three key numbers related to Monday’s game at the Toyota Center between New Orleans and Houston (7 p.m., Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM)

Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of December 11

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Houston Rockets on Monday (12/11).

Game 28: Pelicans at the Houston Rockets, 12-11-2017



Postgame recap: Rockets 130, Pelicans 123

Rockets (21-4), Pelicans (14-14)

Game 28: Pelicans-Rockets postgame quotes 12-11-17

PELICANS COACH ALVIN GENTRY

GAME RECAP: Rockets 130, Pelicans 123



Davis, Nelson, Allen out for Monday's game at Houston; Pelicans recall Cooke, Jones from G League

The New Orleans Pelicans may need the extra help.

Pelicans push rockets to brink, but fade down stretch in loss to NBA's hottest team

HOUSTON — For three and a half quarters, the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans were setting season highs and breaking franchise records on offense.

Pelicans look to slow down explosive Rockets: Game breakdown, preview

Records: New Orleans Pelicans (14-13) at Houston Rockets (20-4)

NBA power rankings: Rockets jump to No. 1; Pelicans move to No. 13

No. 1 Houston Rockets (20-4)

Pelicans' Anthony Davis questionable, Tony Allen will not play against Rockets, team says

The Pelicans listed Anthony Davis as questionable to play Monday against the Houston Rockets one day after he logged 40 minutes and scored 29 points Sunday in a win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Pelicans fall to Rockets despite personal, franchise bests: Final score, stats and recap

HOUSTON -- The New Orleans Pelicans put together one of their most impressive offensive performances of the season on Monday night -- and it still wasn't enough.

E'Twaun Moore Scores 36 vs. Rockets | December 11, 2017



Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: E'Twaun Moore 12-11-17



Rajon Rondo Notches Triple-Double vs. Rockets | December 11, 2017



Jrue Holiday Scores 37 vs. Rockets | December 11, 2017



Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Jrue Holiday 12-11-17



Anthony Davis to miss Monday's game against the Rockets, team says

HOUSTON -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis will miss Monday's game against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center with a left adductor injury, the team announced.

Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Alvin Gentry 12-11-17



Watch: DeMarcus Cousins hosts Santa Cuz Shopping Spree



