Pelicans News Around the Web (12-10-2017)

76ers at Pelicans: Three things to know

The Pelicans return to the Smoothie King Center to face the Philadelphia 76ers at 6 p.m. Sunday. Here are three things to know.

After another ugly loss, Pelicans strive for better effort vs. 76ers

The speech sounds the same.



Pelicans fall back to .500 after another 4th-quarter collapse

Alvin Gentry wants the New Orleans Pelicans to make a decision

Zach Randolph, Buddy Hield torch Pelicans: notes from OT loss to Kings

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the New Orleans Pelicans' 116-109 overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

Alvin Gentry on Kings loss: 'We just can't afford to drop games like that'

The New Orleans Pelicans have experienced some frustrating nights this season, but none came close to Friday's loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Jameer Nelson listed as doubtful for Sunday's game vs. 76ers

The New Orleans Pelicans were without one veteran point guard on Friday and it appears they might be without another one on Sunday.

