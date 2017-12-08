Pelicans News Around the Web (12-08-2017)

GAME RECAP: Pelicans 123, Nuggets 114



Read more »

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 7, 2017

New Orleans (13-12) posted a 123-114 victory over Denver last night.



Read more »

Pelicans Mini Drummers Performance 12-6-17



Read more »

Pelicans Halftime: Estefania 12-06-17



Read more »

Pelicans Dance Team Performance 12-6-17

http://www.nba.com/pelicans/video/teams/pelicans/2017/12/07/1785879/1512685892889-12617-pelicans-dance-team-1785879">Read more »

Anthony Davis upgraded to questionable Friday vs. Kings; Alexis Ajinca undergoes successful knee surgery

The New Orleans Pelicans have upgraded superstar forward Anthony Davis from doubtful to questionable for Friday’s 7 p.m. game against the Sacramento Kings, the team announced Thursday morning.

Read more »

Three things to know heading into Pelicans vs. Kings game

The Pelicans return to the Smoothie King Center to face the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. on Friday night. Here are three things to know.

Read more »

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday stepping up when the Pelicans need it the most

Jrue Holiday isn’t an afterthought.

Read more »

Jrue Holiday flourishing in new role alongside Rajon Rondo

There may be several reasons behind Jrue Holiday's hot streak in recent weeks, but his explanation is quite simple.

Read more »

'Santa Cuz' is coming to town: Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins hosts Christmas shopping spree for New Orleans-area youth



Read more »

Rajon Rondo on DeMarcus Cousins: 'He's the most dominant player in our game'

DeMarcus Cousins didn't have much to say about his remarkable 40-point, 22-rebound performance in the New Orleans Pelicans' 123-114 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.



Read more »

DeMarcus Cousins hosts 'Santa Cuz' event for first time in New Orleans

DeMarcus Cousins has always enjoyed giving back to the community during his career and there's no better time to do that than the holiday season.

Read more »

In return to NBA after playing overseas, Darius Miller among league leaders in three-point shooting

When a player returns to the NBA after two-plus years out of the league, expectations for his impact tend to be relatively tempered. It hasn’t taken Darius Miller long to exceed all of them.

Read more »

Alexis Ajinca Medical Update

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that center Alexis Ajinca underwent successful surgery on his right patellar tendon yesterday in Chicago, IL.

Read more »

Alexis Ajinca out 4-6 months after surgery to repair patellar tendon

New Orleans Pelicans center Alexis Ajinca underwent surgery to repair his right patellar tendon Wednesday, and he's expected to be sidelined four to six months, the team announced Thursday.

Read more »

Anthony Davis questionable for Friday's game vs. Sacramento, team says

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis will be listed as questionable going into Friday night's matchup against the Sacramento Kings, the team announced Thursday.

Read more »