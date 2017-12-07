Pelicans News Around the Web (12-07-2017)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 6, 2017

New Orleans (12-12) hosts Denver (13-10) at 7 p.m. tonight. Tickets are available here.

Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Anthony Davis doubtful for Denver game

Aspiring playoff teams Denver (13-10) and New Orleans (12-12) are both headlined by All-Star-caliber players at the center and power forward positions – increasingly a rarity in the NBA – but Wednesday’s matchup may be more notable for who isn’t playing.



Game 25: Pelicans vs Nuggets 12-6-17



Game 25: Pelicans Entertainment 12-6-17



Game 25: Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Quotes 12-6-17

Postgame recap: Pelicans 123, Nuggets 114

Pelicans (13-12), Nuggets (13-11)

Anthony Davis likely to sit vs. Nuggets: Game breakdown, preview

Records: New Orleans Pelicans (12-12) vs. Denver Nuggets (13-10)

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Postgame: DeMarcus Cousins 12-6-17



DeMarcus Cousins' massive game leads Pelicans in walkaway win over Nuggets

This is the power of a second superstar.

DeMarcus Cousins has 40 points and 22 rebounds in win vs. Denver: Final score, stats and recap

DeMarcus Cousins accounted for 40 points and 22 rebounds in the New Orleans Pelicans' 123-114 victory over the Denver Nuggets at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday night.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 12-6-17



Pelicans vs. Nuggets Postgame: Rajon Rondo 12-6-17



Rajon Rondo's importance grows for Pelicans with Anthony Davis out

It wasn't that long ago that Rajon Rondo was just getting used to playing with his new teammates on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Anthony Davis to miss third straight game with adductor injury, team says

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets with a left adductor strain, the team announced.

