Pelicans News Around the Web (12-06-2017)

Pelicans Business of Basketball with Zatarain's



Pelicans Drumline Performance 12-4-17



Protect this house! Why the Pelicans, under .500 at home, need to play well against the Nuggets

The New Orleans Pelicans are confident they can compete with any team in the NBA.

Nuggets at Pelicans: Three things to know

The Pelicans return to the Smoothie King Center to face the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Here are three things to know.

Pelicans Practice: DeMarcus Cousins 12-5-17

DeMarcus Cousins says altercation with Kevin Durant was 'instigated from the other end'

It's no secret that most teams go into games against the New Orleans Pelicans hoping to get under the skin of DeMarcus Cousins.

Pelicans Practice: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 12-5-17



Pelicans Practice: Rajon Rondo 12-5-17



Anthony Davis listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game vs. Denver

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis is listed as doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets because of a left adductor strain, the team announced.

