Pelicans News Around the Web (12-05-2017)

Pelicans' Posts: Week of November 27th



Game 24: Pelicans vs Warriors 12-4-17



Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Warriors at Pelicans (12/4/17)

A look at three key numbers related to Monday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Golden State and New Orleans (7 p.m., Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM)

Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of December 4

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday (12/4)

Postgame recap: Warriors 125, Pelicans 115

Warriors (19-6), Pelicans (12-12)

Game 24: Pelicans Entertainment 12-4-17



Pelicans look to take down Warriors without Anthony Davis: Game breakdown, preview

Records: New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-6)

Golden State powers past 20-point halftime deficit to earn third win vs. Pelicans

For a moment, Monday presented a different version of the New Orleans Pelicans.

NBA power rankings: Celtics at No. 1 for 5th straight week; Pelicans fall to No. 15

No. 1 Boston Celtics (20-4)

Pelicans squander 20-point first-half lead, fall to Warriors: Final score, stats and recap

The New Orleans Pelicans have played the Golden State Warriors very well in the first half this season, but things tend to fall apart once the second half begins.

Pelicans' issues at closing games pops up again in loss to Warriors

The New Orleans Pelicans went into halftime holding a 20-point advantage over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, but that lead never felt safe.

'I'm not going to fight nobody': DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Durant ejected after heated on-floor confrontation

Late in Monday's 125-115 loss to the Golden State Warriors, New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins was dealt his second ejection this season after he and Warriors forward Kevin Durant confronted each other in a heated argument with 1:14 remaining in the fourth quarter.

DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Durant ejected after verbal altercation in Monday's game

Emotions always seem to run high whenever the New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors face off, and things got heated between the two teams once again at the end of Monday's matchup.

Pelicans v. Warriors postgame: E'Twaun Moore 12-04-17



Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Alvin Gentry 12-4-17



Pelicans v. Warriors postgame: Jrue Holiday 12-04-17



Anthony Davis Medical Update

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Anthony Davis has been diagnosed with a left adductor strain.

Anthony Davis listed as day-to-day with injury, still experiencing pain

New Orleans forward Anthony Davis is still experiencing what he described Monday as a “real sharp, deep pain” on his left side when he tries to do certain physical movements.

Forward Anthony Davis (adductor strain) not expected to miss extended time with day-to-day injury

In need of positive injury-related news regarding superstar forward Anthony Davis, the New Orleans Pelicans received some Monday.

Pelicans' Anthony Davis listed as day-to-day with left adductor strain

The sense of relief was palpable in the Smoothie King Center on Monday.

Anthony Davis' MRI results come back negative, considered day-to-day

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis is considered day-to-day after MRI results on his left adductor strain came back negative, the team announced on Monday.

Pelicans relieved Anthony Davis' adductor injury wasn't serious

When Anthony Davis went down during Friday's loss against Utah, there was real concern among the New Orleans Pelicans about how serious his injury may be.

