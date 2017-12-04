Pelicans News Around the Web (12-04-2017)
5 takeaways from the Pelicans' 123-116 win over Portland
Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the New Orleans Pelicans' 123-116 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.
Read more »
Anthony Davis ruled out of Monday’s game against Golden State
For a second straight game, New Orleans (12-11) will have to knock off a quality Western Conference opponent while playing without one of its two perennial All-Stars.
Read more »
Anthony Davis to miss second consecutive game with pelvis injury, ruled out Monday vs. Warriors
Anthony Davis' injury history is well-documented — and continuing.
Read more »
Anthony Davis will miss Monday's game vs. Golden State with pelvis injury, team says
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis will miss Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors with a left pelvis injury.
Read more »