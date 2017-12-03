Pelicans News Around the Web (12-03-2017)

Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Trail Blazers (12/2/17)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at the Moda Center between New Orleans and Portland (9 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM)

Postgame recap: Pelicans 123, Trail Blazers 116

Pelicans (12-11), Trail Blazers (13-10)

Pelicans vs Trailblazers Full Game Highlights 12-2-17



Game 23: Pelicans-Blazers Postgame Quotes 12-2-17

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

The Pelicans' season could hinge on Anthony Davis' injury

The New Orleans Pelicans, as we know them, hinge on a medical report.

Pelicans falter late without Anthony Davis and other takeaways from 114-108 loss to Utah

Here are the biggest takeaways from the New Orleans Pelicans' 114-108 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

DeMarcus Cousins scores 38 in win over Portland: Final score, stats and recap

The New Orleans Pelicans may have been without Anthony Davis on Saturday night, but that didn't stop the from putting up one of their best offensive performances of the season.

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 12-2-17



Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Postgame: DeMarcus Cousins 12-2-17



DeMarcus Cousins has 38, leads the Pelicans to a 123-116 win over the Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. — DeMarcus Cousins had 38 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame the absence of Anthony Davis for a 123-116 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

Anthony Davis ruled out of Saturday game at Portland

PORTLAND – Anthony Davis left Friday’s loss to Utah early in the fourth quarter due to injury, with him writing in pain on the Jazz’s home floor, appearing to hold his left side.

Anthony Davis will not play at Portland due to injury, team says

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers with what the team said was a left pelvis injury.

After Anthony Davis' scary injury, Pelicans dealt painful loss at Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Losing Anthony Davis to a groin injury early on the fourth quarter put the New Orleans Pelicans on the ropes.

Pelicans' Anthony Davis has pelvis injury, ruled out against Trailblazers; MRI scheduled

As expected, New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward Anthony Davis will not play in Saturday's 9 p.m. game at Portland with a left pelvis injury, the team announced early Saturday afternoon.

Anthony Davis injures groin in loss to Utah: Final score, stats and recap

Anthony Davis was forced to exit the game early with a left groin injury in the New Orleans Pelicans' 114-108 loss to the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Friday night.

