Pelicans News Around the Web (12-02-2017)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on December 1, 2017

Alvin Gentry's weekly radio show aired on WRNO 99.5 FM Thursday night. In case you missed it, be sure to listen in here.

Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: West’s current seventh- and eighth-place teams meet in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Friday’s game at Utah is only game 22 of the regular season for New Orleans, not 72 or 82.

Postgame recap: Jazz 114, Pelicans 108

Jazz (12-11), Pelicans (11-11)

Game 22: Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Quotes 12-1-17

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry.

Anthony Davis exits Friday's game at Utah with left groin injury

Anthony Davis was carried off of the court due to a left groin injury suffered in the opening minute of the fourth quarter during Friday’s 114-108 loss to the Utah Jazz.

After ejection, Anthony Davis looks to bounce back vs. Jazz: Game breakdown, preview

Records: New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) at Utah Jazz (11-11)

NBA fines Anthony Davis for verbally abusing official in game against Timberwolves

The NBA fined New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection in Wednesday's 120-102 loss to Minnesota, the league announced Friday.

