Pelicans News Around the Web (12-01-2017)

Posted: Dec 01, 2017

Pelicans and Saints partner with GumGum Sports to redefine sponsorship valuations

Computer Vision and Artificial Intelligence Platform to Provide Advanced Media Valuations to Enhance Team’s Understanding of Value.
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 30, 2017

New Orleans (11-10) dropped its Wednesday home game vs. Minnesota by a 120-102 tally.
Pierre's Mascot Musical Chairs


Pelicans Dance Team Performance


2017-18 Road Trip Preview: Utah, Portland Back-to-Back


4 takeaways from the Pelicans' 120-102 loss to the Timberwolves

Here are the four biggest takeaways from the New Orleans Pelicans' 120-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
DeMarcus Cousins describes a popular Hollywood movie


