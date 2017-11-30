Pelicans News Around the Web (11-30-2017)

Game 21: Pelicans vs. Timberwolves 11-29-17



Read more »

Postgame recap: Timberwolves 120, Pelicans 102

Timberwolves (13-9), Pelicans (11-10)

Read more »

Game 21: Pelicans Entertainment 11-29-17



Read more »

Game 21: Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Quotes 11-29-17

On when the energy started to shift in the game.

Read more »

Pelicans look to avenge early-season loss to Minnesota: Game breakdown, preview

Records: New Orleans Pelicans (11-9) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (12-9)

Read more »

Solomon Hill, Pelicans staying patient with hamstring injury

Solomon Hill is gone, but not forgotten.

Read more »

Anthony Davis ejected for first time in NBA career

Twenty-four hours after LeBron James was ejected from a game for the first time in his NBA career, it happened to a second perennial NBA All-Star.

Read more »

Anthony Davis ejected from game vs. Minnesota

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis was ejected from Wednesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after being assessed two technical fouls in a span of 15 seconds in the first half.

Read more »

Anthony Davis gets tossed in loss to Minnesota: Final score, stats and recap

Anthony Davis was ejected during the first half of Wednesday's tilt against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it didn't take long for things to get away from the New Orleans Pelicans without their star forward.

Read more »

'It's bogus': Anthony Davis ejected for 1st time in career as Pelicans fall to Timberwolves

Anthony Davis built a reputation for his dazzling skill set and stoic demeanor.

Read more »

Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame: DeMarcus Cousins 11-29-17



Read more »

Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame: Dante Cunningham 11-29-17



Read more »

Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame: Alvin Gentry 11-29-17



Read more »