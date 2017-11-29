Pelicans News Around the Web (11-29-2017)
Pelicans and Acme Truck Lines Reading Time-Out
Pelicans' start has them amongst playoff contenders instead of climbing steep uphill battle
Standings don’t hold much meaning in November.
Read more »
Pelicans' new 3-guard lineup will be tested against Minnesota
Alvin Gentry's recent decision to add E'Twaun Moore to the starting lineup has given the New Orleans Pelicans some added firepower to begin games, but it's still unclear how successful it can be as a long-term strategy.
Read more »
E'Twaun Moore partners with Elevate to help students in New Orleans
E'Twaun Moore partners with Elevate to help students in New Orleans
Pelicans Practice: Darius Miller 11-28-17
Pelicans Practice: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 11-28-17