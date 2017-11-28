Pelicans News Around the Web (11-28-2017)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 27, 2017

Don't miss out on the Cyber Monday deals going on today until midnight

Read more »

Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of November 27

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday (11/29)

Read more »

NBA power rankings: Celtics still at No. 1; Pelicans jump to No. 12

No. 1 Boston Celtics (18-3) The Celtics sit atop the power rankings for the fourth straight week despite having their winning streak ended at 16 games following Wednesday's loss to Miami.

Read more »

Pelicans Practice: E'Twaun Moore 11-27-17



Read more »

Watch How Anthony Davis Earned Western Conference Player of the Week Honors 11/20/17 - 11/26/17



Read more »

Anthony Davis Named Western Conference Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced earlier today that Anthony Davis was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from November 20-26.

Read more »

Anthony Davis named Western Conference Player of the Week

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis has been named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played between Nov. 20-26.

Read more »

Dante's predictions for the Pels future



Read more »