Pelicans News Around the Web (11-27-2017)

4 observations from the Pelicans' 110-95 loss to Warriors

Here are some of the takeaway's from the New Orleans Pelicans' 110-95 loss to the host Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

Through 20 games and impressive week, the Pelicans' case to compete in wild West becoming clearer

In a high-stakes season with direction of the franchise wavering, the New Orleans Pelicans' first 20 games, highlighted by an impressive Thanksgiving week, shed much light on this star-laden, but unproven, Pelicans team.

