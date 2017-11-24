Pelicans News Around the Web (11-24-2017)

2017-18 Road Trip Preview: Phoenix, Golden State Back-to-Back



'Don't overlook any game': Pelicans travel to Phoenix before ending rigorous week at Golden State

For all intents and purposes, the New Orleans Pelicans have had two practices in the past six weeks.

Anthony Davis says it's 'humbling' to pass Chris Paul on Pelicans' scoring list

Anthony Davis had one more addition to his long list of career accolades by the end of Wednesday night's 107-90 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Anthony Davis: 'Defense is what's going to make our offense go'

The New Orleans Pelicans' inconsistency on defense has been a source of frustration for them the entire season, but the team passed its two most recent tests with flying colors.

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday on fatherhood: ‘It’s awesome. It’s a joy’

As a ninth-year NBA veteran who’s primarily been a point guard in his career, Jrue Holiday frequently goes head-to-head with difficult opponents at the most talent-rich position in the league.

