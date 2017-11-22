Pelicans News Around the Web (11-22-2017)

Trew to the Game - Episode 3

In a new Pelicans.com live series, local comedian and Pelicans super fan Chris Trew and Pelicans Dance Team veteran Jenny host a new late night inspired talk show about all things New Orleans Pelicans.

Read more »

Pelicans Dance Team Second Half Performance 11-20-17



Read more »

Pelicans Dance Team First Half Performance 11-20-17



Read more »

610 Stompers Perform Live at the Pelicans Game - 11/20/17



Read more »

The Pelicans Host a Shoot-Around with Local Military



Read more »

Air Pierre Shows Off His Dance Moves - 11/20/17



Read more »

Old guys rule for the Pels in taming the Thunder

Many matchups during an 82-game NBA regular season are decided by a handful of possessions in the final five minutes.

Read more »

Pelicans display mental toughness once again in win vs. Oklahoma City

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't picked up many easy wins this season and that was true once again Monday night.

Read more »

Pelicans Practice: Ian Clark 11-21-17



Read more »

Walker: Pelicans floor general Rajon Rondo both a student and teacher of the game

Midway through the fourth quarter Monday night, Rajon Rondo drove the baseline past Oklahoma City's Alex Abrines.

Read more »

Anthony Davis Hosts 5th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner



Read more »

Anthony Davis' big night and other takeaways from Pelicans win over Oklahoma City

Here are the four biggest takeaways from the New Orleans Pelicans' dramatic 114-107 win over Oklahoma City on Monday night.

Read more »

Pelicans Practice: DeMarcus Cousins 11-21-17



Read more »

Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins says he was using 'big-man fundamentals' when he was ejected

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans center DeMarcus Cousins says he was protecting a rebound the way all big men are taught when he was ejected for a flagrant foul during a game against Oklahoma City.

Read more »

DeMarcus Cousins on Flagrant 2 foul vs. Oklahoma City: 'I was only protecting the ball'

DeMarcus Cousins didn't expect the call to go his way once referees went to review his foul on Russell Westbrook in Monday's win over Oklahoma City.

Read more »

Pelicans Practice: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 11-21-17



Read more »