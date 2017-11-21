Pelicans News Around the Web (11-21-2017)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 20, 2017

After a two-day break from games, New Orleans (8-8) hosts Oklahoma City (7-8) and its new “Big Three” tonight in the Smoothie King Center at 7.

Pelicans' Posts: Week of November 13th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of November 20

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday (11/20).

Game 17: Pelicans vs Thunder 11/20/17



Postgame recap: Pelicans 114, Thunder 107

Pelicans (9-8), Thunder (7-9)

Game 17: Pelicans Entertainment 11/20/17



Anthony Davis returns from brief injury Monday; Pelicans send Cooke, Jones to Greensboro

Anthony Davis' most recent injury does not appear to be serious whatsoever.

Pelicans squeeze out 114-107 win vs. Thunder in showcase of superstars

Square the New Orleans Pelicans All-Star power couple against the triple threat of the Oklahoma City Thunder and receive exactly what Monday concocted at the Smoothie King Center: An All-Star-on-All-Star highlight montage on hyperdrive.

NBA power rankings: Celtics at No. 1 for 3rd straight week; Pelicans land at No. 15

No. 1 Boston Celtics (15-2)

Pelicans down Oklahoma City despite DeMarcus Cousins' ejection: Final score, stats and recap

DeMarcus Cousins was ejected after receiving a Flagrant 2 foul but the New Orleans Pelicans leaned on Anthony Davis to pull off a 114-107 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Smoothie King Center on Monday night (Nov. 20).

Highlights: Anthony Davis



Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: Jameer Nelson 11-20-17



Pelicans to start E'Twaun Moore, move Dante Cunningham to bench vs. Oklahoma City

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said that he plans on moving E'Twaun Moore into the starting lineup in place of Dante Cunningham for Monday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: Rajon Rondo 11-20-17



Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: Tony Allen 11-20-17



Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: Jrue Holiday 11-20-17



Anthony Davis expected to play vs. Oklahoma City: Game breakdown, preview

Records: New Orleans Pelicans (8-8) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (7-8)

Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Anthony Davis says he will play against Thunder

Anthony Davis and the Pelicans received a scare Friday when the four-time All-Star was accidentally head-butted by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic – causing Davis to exit the game – but it appears the injury will not force the four-time All-Star to miss any additional time.

DeMarcus Cousins gets ejected vs. Oklahoma City for Flagrant 2 foul

New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins was ejected from Monday's (Nov. 20) game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: Alvin Gentry 11-20-17



