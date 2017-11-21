Pelicans News Around the Web (11-20-2017)

Pelicans vs. Thunder: Three things to know

The Pelicans host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. Monday in the Smoothie King Center. Here are three things to know.

Read more »

Days after a 'terrible' loss to Denver, the Pelicans return home to host Oklahoma City at 7 p.m. Monday

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry called Friday's 32-point loss at Denver "terrible."

Read more »

Anthony Davis Medical Update

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis sustained a direct hit to his right orbit in the third quarter of Friday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Read more »

Anthony Davis Hosts Annual Thanksgiving Dinner



Read more »

Anthony Davis returns to Pelicans practice after clearing concussion diagnosis, listed as probable vs. Thunder

Two days after Anthony Davis appeared to have suffered his third career concussion, the four-time All-Star forward has returned to practice free of any concussion-related symptoms.

Read more »

Anthony Davis cleared of concussion, probable vs. Oklahoma City

The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Sunday that forward Anthony Davis is probable to play in Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Read more »