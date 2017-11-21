Pelicans News Around the Web (11-20-2017)
Pelicans vs. Thunder: Three things to know
The Pelicans host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. Monday in the Smoothie King Center. Here are three things to know.
Days after a 'terrible' loss to Denver, the Pelicans return home to host Oklahoma City at 7 p.m. Monday
New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry called Friday's 32-point loss at Denver "terrible."
Anthony Davis Medical Update
NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis sustained a direct hit to his right orbit in the third quarter of Friday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets.
Anthony Davis Hosts Annual Thanksgiving Dinner
Anthony Davis returns to Pelicans practice after clearing concussion diagnosis, listed as probable vs. Thunder
Two days after Anthony Davis appeared to have suffered his third career concussion, the four-time All-Star forward has returned to practice free of any concussion-related symptoms.
Anthony Davis cleared of concussion, probable vs. Oklahoma City
The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Sunday that forward Anthony Davis is probable to play in Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
