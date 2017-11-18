Pelicans News Around the Web (11-18-2017)

Superhero Night at the Smoothie King Center



Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: New Orleans looks forward to ramping up Rajon Rondo minutes

DENVER – While on a minute restriction, New Orleans point guard Rajon Rondo bumped his playing time from five minutes Monday to 14 on Wednesday.

Interview with New Orleans Business Alliance President/CEO Quentin L. Messer Jr.



Game 16: Pelicans at Nuggets 11-17-17



DENVER - Denver center Nikola Jokic hurt the Pelicans in his usual multi-dimensional fashion Friday, scoring, rebounding and handing out gorgeous passes.

Postgame recap: Nuggets 146, Pelicans 114

Nuggets (9-6), Pelicans (8-8)

Game 16: Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Quotes 11-17-17

On the game: “It sucked.

DENVER — The New Orleans Pelicans lost Anthony Davis to a concussion and gave up the NBA's highest-scoring output of the season in a 146-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

Pelicans seek 1st win against team over .500 vs. Denver: Game breakdown, preview

Records: New Orleans Pelicans (8-7) at Denver Nuggets (8-6)

Pelicans turn focus to perimeter defense as schedule toughens

The New Orleans Pelicans came into the year with aspirations of becoming one of the NBA's stingiest defenses, but that transformation hasn't happened as quickly as they hoped.

Anthony Davis left early with a concussion in the New Orleans Pelicans' 146-114 blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at the Pepsi Center.

Ten things I like and don't like, including the giant Pelicans

It's Friday, and time for a pre-holiday serving of 10 Things.

Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame: E'Twaun Moore 11-17-17



New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis was pulled from Friday night's game against the Denver Nuggets after taking a blow to the head during the third quarter.

Anthony Davis left the court early in the third quarter to enter the NBA’s concussion protocol and missed the remainder of the game.

Reserve guard Tony Allen will miss his fourth consecutive game with a lingering left knee injury, the New Orleans Pelicans announced an hour before Friday's 9:30 p.m. tipoff against the Denver Nuggets.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that shooting guard Tony Allen will miss his fourth consecutive game on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets with left knee inflammation.

DeMarcus Cousins: The James Harden of Centers

DeMarcus Cousins returned to the Pelicans this season with a leaner frame and even leaner shot profile.

