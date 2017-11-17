Pelicans News Around the Web (11-17-2017)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 16, 2017

New Orleans (8-7) finished its three-game homestand with a 2-1 record, after losing 125-116 to Toronto on Wednesday.

Mic'd Up: Anthony Davis vs. Raptors



Sounds of New Orleans: Bonerama



Go West: Pelicans face crucial stretch against fellow playoff contenders

As it was for past generations of Americans, the New Orleans Pelicans will try to forge a new identity by heading West.

Pelicans' defensive woes, foul trouble result in frustrating loss to Toronto

The New Orleans Pelicans have experienced some problems on the defensive end this season, but nothing like what they went through on Wednesday night.

Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 11-16-17



Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 11-16-17



Pelicans Practice: DeMarcus Cousins 11-16-17



