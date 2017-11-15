Pelicans News Around the Web (11-15-2017)

Game 14: Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Quotes 11-13-17

On tonight’s win and Coach Gentry’s saying he’s never seen a bad win.

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 14, 2017

New Orleans (8-6) moved to two games over .500 with a narrow 106-105 escape over Atlanta on Monday night.

Pelicans Shootaround: E'Twaun Moore 11-13-17



Pelicans Shootaround: Darius Miller 11-13-17



Pelicans welcome military members to practice



Pelicans' Posts: Week of November 6th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

Pelicans Practice Report 11-14-17



Raptors at Pelicans: Three things to know

The Pelicans host the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Smoothie King Center.

Pelicans' role players carry the load in win over Hawks

The New Orleans Pelicans have depended heavily on Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins in just about all of their wins this season, but that wasn't the case on Monday night.

Miller finishes with a career-best 21 points



Pelicans Practice: Rajon Rondo 11-14-17



Rajon Rondo expected to increase minutes to 14-16 Wednesday vs. Toronto

A mere eight seconds into Rajon Rondo’s official debut as a New Orleans Pelican on Monday, the point guard caught a pass from former and current teammate DeMarcus Cousins and dropped in a layup.

As Pelicans prepare to host Toronto Raptors, Rajon Rondo prepares to play a little longer

Rajon Rondo wanted it to be a surprise.

Rajon Rondo on his Pelicans debut: 'It's a great feeling to be back out there'

Rajon Rondo did all he could to stay mum about his plan to make his regular-season debut Monday night.

Pelicans Practice: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 11-14-17



