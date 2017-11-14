Pelicans News Around the Web (11-14-2017)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 13, 2017

Week 5 of the NBA regular season commences tonight.

Pelicans Shootaround: Cheick Diallo 11-13-17



Pelicans Shootaround: E'Twaun Moore 11-13-17



Pelicans Shootaround: Darius Miller 11-13-17



Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: New Orleans getting more overall contributions from roster during 4-1 stretch

Alvin Gentry’s words of advice were directed to Cheick Diallo, but they just as easily could’ve applied to numerous other members of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of November 13

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday (11/13).

Pelicans Host Ochsner Hero of the Game



Rajon Rondo available to play up to six minutes against Hawks

Not long before tip-off Monday, New Orleans announced that point guard Rajon Rondo will be available to play up to six minutes against Atlanta tonight.

Game 14: Pelicans vs. Hawks 11-13-17



Game 14: Pelicans Entertainment 11-13-17



Postgame recap: Pelicans 106, Hawks 105

After trailing by as many as 14 points Monday, New Orleans roared back to take the lead and eventually hung on to defeat upset-minded Atlanta in a game that wasn’t decided until the final second of regulation.

Darius Miller hits four big threes in the fourth



Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Rajon Rondo 11-13-17



Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Alvin Gentry 11-13-17



Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore 11-13-17



PG Rajon Rondo returns from hernia injury, makes Pelicans debut Monday vs. Atlanta

Rajon Rondo's recovery from sports hernia surgery officially lasted one month.

Darius Miller's crunch-time 3-pointer helps Pelicans hold on, squeeze past Atlanta, 106-105

Alvin Gentry has a flair for analogies.

Pelicans seek 5th win in 6 games vs. Hawks: Game breakdown, preview

Records: New Orleans Pelicans (7-6) vs. Atlanta Hawks (2-11)

NBA power rankings: Celtics remain at No. 1; Pelicans jump to No. 12

The Celtics come in at No. 1 in the power rankings for the second consecutive week after extending their winning streak to 12 games despite losing Kyrie Irving to a minor facial fracture on Friday against Charlotte.

Rajon Rondo expected to make Pelicans debut vs. Atlanta

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that point guard Rajon Rondo is available to play and is expected to make his regular-season debut against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

Pelicans fend off Hawks to win 5th in past 6 games: Final score, stats and analysis

The New Orleans Pelicans have been able to overcome some ugly stretches on offense in recent games, and they found a way to do it once again Monday night.

