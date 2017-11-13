Pelicans News Around the Web (11-13-2017)

Pelicans stress limiting turnovers ahead of game against Atlanta Hawks

In a corner of the victorious New Orleans Pelicans’ locker room on Saturday night, the blame game ensued.

Read more »

New Orleans Pelicans finding ways to win despite turnover issues

The New Orleans Pelicans have shown signs of growth in several areas, but they've failed to resolve one issue that's haunted them since the start of the year.

Read more »

Pelicans' Tony Allen expected to miss 2nd straight game with left knee injury

The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Sunday that shooting guard Tony Allen will miss Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks with left knee inflammation.

Read more »