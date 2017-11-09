Pelicans News Around the Web (11-09-2017)

Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins dominating during Pelicans unbeaten road trip

INDIANAPOLIS – Shootaround was optional for players on Tuesday morning at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, but the friendly competition was mandatory.

In Search of the Boogie with the Pussyfooters



Father and son go head to head in Pelicans vs. Pacers



New Orleans Pelicans Hold Training Seminar for Biddy Basketball



Road Warriors: Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins Dominant on Road Trip



939 days in the making: Pelicans visit Toronto with a winning record for the first time in a long time

It’s 939 days in the making.

Pelicans at Raptors: Three things to know

The Pelicans travel to Toronto to face the Raptors at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Air Canada Centre.

Pelicans Practice: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 11-8-17



Pelicans Practice: Darius Miller 11-8-17



Is Jrue Holiday's 3-point shooting a concern?

One of the biggest mysteries surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans since DeMarcus Cousins' arrival last season has been Jrue Holiday's inability to find his role alongside the team's star-studded frontcourt.

