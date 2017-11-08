Pelicans News Around the Web (11-08-2017)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 7, 2017

In a matchup of teams with 5-5 records, New Orleans visits Indiana at 6 p.m. Central.

Trew to the Game - Episode 2

In a new Pelicans.com live series, local comedian and Pelicans super fan Chris Trew and Pelicans Dance Team veteran Jenny host a new late night inspired talk show about all things New Orleans Pelicans.

Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Pacers present defensive challenge

INDIANAPOLIS – From their sixth-ranked three-point shooting (38.9 percent), to their fifth-rated offensive efficiency (108.1 points per 100 possessions), to their top-10 pace of play, the Indiana Pacers represent an array of concerns for any defense.

Game 11: Pelicans at Pacers 11-7-17



Postgame recap: Pelicans 117, Pacers 112

Pelicans (6-5), Pacers (5-6)

Pelicans top Pacers, get over .500 for 1st time in 3 years: Final score, stats and analysis

The New Orleans Pelicans weathered a first-half scoring barrage by the Indiana Pacers and still came away with a 117-112 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.

Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins take over late as Pelicans move above .500

INDIANAPOLIS — The New Orleans Pelicans appeared to be in big trouble.

Pelicans vs. Pacers Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 11-7-17



Anthony Davis Speaks with Jen Hale After Road Win



Pelicans vs. Pacers Postgame: Anthony Davis 11-7-17



Pelicans vs Pacers Postgame: DeMarcus Cousins 11-7-17



