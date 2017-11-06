Pelicans News Around the Web (11-06-2017)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 4, 2017

New Orleans (4-5) opened its longest road trip of 2017-18 in successful fashion Friday, building a double-digit lead, then holding off Dallas late for a 99-94 victory.

Read more »

Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Bulls (11/4/17)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at the United Center between New Orleans and Chicago.

Read more »

Game 10: Pelicans at Bulls 11-4-17



Read more »

Postgame recap: Pelicans 96, Bulls 90 (OT)

Pelicans (5-5), Bulls (2-6)

Read more »

Game 10: Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Quotes 11-4-17

Well, we just were struggling, you know?

Read more »

GAME RECAP: Pelicans 96, Bulls 90 OT



Read more »

'A seasoned vet knows:' Pelicans loaded with veterans — some big, some small, all with a wealth of experience

Fresh out of a postgame shower, Jameer Nelson can’t get to his locker to put on a dry clothes and go home.

Read more »

Pelicans overcome frigid shooting, beat Bulls in OT: Final score, stats and analysis

The New Orleans Pelicans overcame a brutal offensive performance to pull off a 96-90 overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Saturday night.

Read more »

Pelicans vs. Bulls Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 11-4-17



Read more »

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Postgame: Anthony Davis 11-3-17



Read more »

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Postgame: DeMarcus Cousins 11-3-17 CHICAGO — It was probably inevitable that DeMarcus Cousins would turn in a less-than-stellar performance at some point.



Read more »

Demarcus Cousins, Pelicans pull through in at-times ugly OT win over Bulls



Read more »