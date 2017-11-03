Pelicans News Around the Web (11-03-2017)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 2, 2017

New Orleans dropped to 3-5 on the young season with a 104-98 defeat to Minnesota last night.

Read more »

Pelicans' lack of ball security, supporting cast remain an issue

The New Orleans Pelicans' 104-98 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night could mostly be summed up by two of possessions in the final moments of the game.

Read more »

Pelicans were involved in talks to acquire Pistons guard Reggie Jackson: report

Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe has been waiting to find a new destination since demanding a trade in late October, and the New Orleans Pelicans almost helped make it happen.

Read more »

NBA Superlatives: Pelicans guard/forward Tony Allen

With over 800 career regular season games and 112 playoff contests under his belt, Tony Allen is the most experienced member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Read more »

Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 11-02-17



Read more »

Pelicans Practice: Rajon Rondo 11-02-17

Rajon Rondo is on the road to recovery, but the New Orleans Pelicans point guard is expected to miss at least another two weeks.

Read more »

Pelicans start to plan for Rondo's return but want to be patient with injury



Read more »

Rajon Rondo looks forward to returning from injury, but wants to remain patient

Rajon Rondo has yet to play his first game with the New Orleans Pelicans, but he's still been the loudest voice on the team early in the year.

Read more »