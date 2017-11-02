Pelicans News Around the Web (11-02-2017)
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 1, 2017
New Orleans (3-4) hosts Minnesota (4-3) at 7 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center.
Read more »
Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Timberwolves at Pelicans (11/1/17)
Ranking for Minnesota and New Orleans, respectively, in offensive efficiency, out of the NBA’s 30 teams.
Read more »
The Dixie Front Porch at Smoothie King Center
Game 8: Pelicans vs. Timberwolves 11-01-17
Game 8: Pelicans Entertainment 11-01-17
Postgame recap: Timberwolves 104, Pelicans 98
New Orleans’ two All-Star bigs combined to score 59 points and grab 19 rebounds.
Read more »
Cousins and Davis Combine for 59
Game 8: Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Quotes 11-01-17
I thought the first half we turned the ball over way too many times.
Read more »
New Orleans Pelicans host Minnesota Timberwolves: photo gallery
Pelicans' rally falls short vs. Timberwolves: Final score, stats, analysis
The New Orleans Pelicans charged back from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit, but the Minnesota Timberwolves held on to pull off a 104-98 victory at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday night.
Read more »
'Jimmy made the big play': Jimmy Butler's late bucket pushes Minnesota past the Pelicans 104-98
Jimmy Butler handed the Pelicans the final dagger.
Read more »
Pelicans vs Timberwolves Postgame: Tony Allen 11-1-17
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame: Alvin Gentry 11-1-17
Pelicans vs Timberwolves Postgame: Anthony Davis 11-1-17