Pelicans News Around the Web (11-02-2017)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 1, 2017

New Orleans (3-4) hosts Minnesota (4-3) at 7 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center.

Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Timberwolves at Pelicans (11/1/17)

Ranking for Minnesota and New Orleans, respectively, in offensive efficiency, out of the NBA’s 30 teams.

The Dixie Front Porch at Smoothie King Center



Game 8: Pelicans vs. Timberwolves 11-01-17



Game 8: Pelicans Entertainment 11-01-17



Postgame recap: Timberwolves 104, Pelicans 98

New Orleans’ two All-Star bigs combined to score 59 points and grab 19 rebounds.

Cousins and Davis Combine for 59



Game 8: Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Quotes 11-01-17

I thought the first half we turned the ball over way too many times.

New Orleans Pelicans host Minnesota Timberwolves: photo gallery



Pelicans' rally falls short vs. Timberwolves: Final score, stats, analysis

The New Orleans Pelicans charged back from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit, but the Minnesota Timberwolves held on to pull off a 104-98 victory at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday night.

'Jimmy made the big play': Jimmy Butler's late bucket pushes Minnesota past the Pelicans 104-98

Jimmy Butler handed the Pelicans the final dagger.

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Postgame: Tony Allen 11-1-17



Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame: Alvin Gentry 11-1-17



Pelicans vs Timberwolves Postgame: Anthony Davis 11-1-17



