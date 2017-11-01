Pelicans News Around the Web (11-01-2017)
Pierre Gets in the Halloween Spirit
Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of October 30
NEW ORLEANS – TThe Pelicans face the Minnesota Timberwolves at home this Wednesday (11/1)
Read more »
Davis, Cousins Visit Haunted House
'We have to perform every night': DeMarcus Cousins and the Pelicans promise a better effort vs. Minnesota
Diagnosing defeat can be a tricky procedure.
Read more »
DeMarcus Cousins shoulders blame for Pelicans' lack of effort in Orlando loss
Monday night's 115-99 loss to the Orlando Magic was probably the New Orleans Pelicans' most disappointing showing through the first seven games of the season.
Read more »