Pelicans News Around the Web (11-01-2017)

Posted: Nov 01, 2017

Pierre Gets in the Halloween Spirit


Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of October 30

NEW ORLEANS – TThe Pelicans face the Minnesota Timberwolves at home this Wednesday (11/1)
Davis, Cousins Visit Haunted House


'We have to perform every night': DeMarcus Cousins and the Pelicans promise a better effort vs. Minnesota

Diagnosing defeat can be a tricky procedure.
DeMarcus Cousins shoulders blame for Pelicans' lack of effort in Orlando loss

Monday night's 115-99 loss to the Orlando Magic was probably the New Orleans Pelicans' most disappointing showing through the first seven games of the season.
