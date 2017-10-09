Pelicans News Around the Web (10-9-2017)
Pelicans' Posts: Week of September 18th
See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Rondo out with sports hernia, Pelicans get 108-95 win over Bulls
CHICAGO — To hear Alvin Gentry tell it, Rajon Rondo has already made a major impact on his young Pelicans prior to playing his first regular-season game with the club.
Pelicans vs. Bulls preview: Rajon Rondo to sit with groin injury
Records: New Orleans Pelicans (0-2) vs. Chicago Bulls (2-1).
Pelicans face the Bulls for second time in the preseason: live updates, fan chat
The New Orleans Pelicans weren't happy with the way they finished Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Chicago Bulls in both team's preseason opener, but the Pelicans have an opportunity to make up for that loss.
Rajon Rondo diagnosed with sports hernia, will see specialist on Monday
New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry told reporters on Sunday that point guard Rajon Rondo has been diagnosed with a sports hernia.
Anthony Davis scores 37 in Pelicans' preseason win over the Bulls
The New Orleans Pelicans picked up their first win of the preseason on Sunday night with a 108-95 victory over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Bulls (10/8/17)
A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s preseason game at the United Center between New Orleans at Chicago (6 p.m., WRNO 99.5 FM and live-streaming at Pelicans.com/live)
DeMarcus Cousins Throws the Long Pass to Anthony Davis for Two
DeMarcus Cousins grabs the rebound and hits AD on the other end for a quick two.
Ian Clark Hits Cousins Off the Pick-and-Roll
Ian Clark drives off the wing to hit DeMarcus Cousins for the easy bucket off the pick-and-roll.
Cousins Finds Allen
DeMarcus Cousins gets double-teamed but finds Tony Allen cutting for the layup with a pretty pass.
Ian Clark Takes It Coast to Coast
Ian Clark steals the ball and takes it coast to coast.
Davis Spins and Hits
Anthony Davis spins into the lane for the layup and the foul.
Game Recap: Pelicans 108, Bulls 95
Anthony Davis records a 37 points and 15 rebounds, DeMarcus Cousins adds 22 points as the Pelicans defeat the Bulls.
AD's Road To A Double-Double
Anthony Davis put up 37 points and 15 rebounds tonight in the preseason match up against the Chicago Bulls.
Pelicans @ Bulls Postgame: E'Twaun Moore 10-8-17
Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore recaps tonight's preseason road game vs the Chicago Bulls.
Pelicans @ Bulls Postgame: Anthony Davis 10-8-17
Pelicans forward Anthony Davis recaps tonight's preseason win against the Chicago Bulls.
Pelicans @ Bulls Postgame: Alvin Gentry 10-8-17
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's preseason road game vs the Chicago Bulls.
Preseason Game 3: Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Quotes 10-8-17
POSTGAME QUOTES.
