Pelicans News Around the Web (10-9-2017)

Pelicans' Posts: Week of September 18th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

Read more »

Rondo out with sports hernia, Pelicans get 108-95 win over Bulls

CHICAGO — To hear Alvin Gentry tell it, Rajon Rondo has already made a major impact on his young Pelicans prior to playing his first regular-season game with the club.

Read more »

Pelicans vs. Bulls preview: Rajon Rondo to sit with groin injury

Records: New Orleans Pelicans (0-2) vs. Chicago Bulls (2-1).

Read more »

Pelicans face the Bulls for second time in the preseason: live updates, fan chat

The New Orleans Pelicans weren't happy with the way they finished Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Chicago Bulls in both team's preseason opener, but the Pelicans have an opportunity to make up for that loss.

Read more »

Rajon Rondo diagnosed with sports hernia, will see specialist on Monday

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry told reporters on Sunday that point guard Rajon Rondo has been diagnosed with a sports hernia.

Read more »

Anthony Davis scores 37 in Pelicans' preseason win over the Bulls

The New Orleans Pelicans picked up their first win of the preseason on Sunday night with a 108-95 victory over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

Read more »

Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Bulls (10/8/17)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s preseason game at the United Center between New Orleans at Chicago (6 p.m., WRNO 99.5 FM and live-streaming at Pelicans.com/live)

Read more »

DeMarcus Cousins Throws the Long Pass to Anthony Davis for Two

DeMarcus Cousins grabs the rebound and hits AD on the other end for a quick two.

Read more »

Ian Clark Hits Cousins Off the Pick-and-Roll

Ian Clark drives off the wing to hit DeMarcus Cousins for the easy bucket off the pick-and-roll.

Read more »

Cousins Finds Allen

DeMarcus Cousins gets double-teamed but finds Tony Allen cutting for the layup with a pretty pass.

Read more »

Ian Clark Takes It Coast to Coast

Ian Clark steals the ball and takes it coast to coast.

Read more »

Davis Spins and Hits

Anthony Davis spins into the lane for the layup and the foul.

Read more »

Game Recap: Pelicans 108, Bulls 95

Anthony Davis records a 37 points and 15 rebounds, DeMarcus Cousins adds 22 points as the Pelicans defeat the Bulls.

Read more »

AD's Road To A Double-Double

Anthony Davis put up 37 points and 15 rebounds tonight in the preseason match up against the Chicago Bulls.

Read more »

Pelicans @ Bulls Postgame: E'Twaun Moore 10-8-17

Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore recaps tonight's preseason road game vs the Chicago Bulls.

Read more »

Pelicans @ Bulls Postgame: Anthony Davis 10-8-17

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis recaps tonight's preseason win against the Chicago Bulls.

Read more »

Pelicans @ Bulls Postgame: Alvin Gentry 10-8-17

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's preseason road game vs the Chicago Bulls.

Read more »

Preseason Game 3: Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Quotes 10-8-17

POSTGAME QUOTES.

Read more »