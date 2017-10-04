Pelicans News Around the Web (10-4-2017)

Pelicans' Posts: Week of September 18th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

Read more »

Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: Alvin Gentry 10-4-17

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight;s preseason home game vs the Chicago Bulls.

Read more »

Preseason Week 1: Pelicans Game Action vs. Chicago Bulls

The New Orleans Pelicans took on the Chicago Bulls in their first preseason game.

Read more »

Preseason postgame recap: Bulls 113, Pelicans 109

New Orleans will spend much of preseason fine-tuning and tweaking a few details as the regular season approaches, but the Pelicans’ star big-man duo already looks ready.

Read more »

Pelicans Shootaround: Anthony Davis 10-3-17

Anthony Davis talks about tonight's first preseason game against the Chicago Bulls.

Read more »

Pelicans Shootaround: Rajon Rondo 10-3-17

Rajon Rondo talks about facing his old team in tonight's first preseason game against the Chicago Bulls.

Read more »

Pelicans shootaround by HUB International: New Orleans relying on new additions, All-Star bigs for long-range shooting

With a pair of 6-foot-11 All-Star bigs in the lineup, New Orleans is going against the grain of the current NBA, but that doesn’t mean the Pelicans are straying too far from the league’s dramatically increased emphasis on perimeter shooting.

Read more »

Pelicans-Bulls Pregame: Alvin Gentry 10-3-17

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry previews tonight's preseason home opener vs the Chicago Bulls.

Read more »

Pelicans preseason game against Bulls to be available live on Pelicans.com

New Orleans (Oct. 3, 2017) – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team’s preseason home game against the Chicago Bulls will be available for fans to watch live.

Read more »

Pelicans highlights v. Bulls 10-3-17

A compilation of some of the best action from October 3, 2017.

Read more »

Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Quotes 10-3-17

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry.

Read more »

Pelicans vs. Bulls Postgame: Anthony Davis 10-3-17

Anthony Davis talks about what the team did well tonight in their preseason debut against the Chicago Bulls.

Read more »

Pelicans vs. Bulls Postgame: DeMarcus Cousins 10-3-17

DeMarcus Cousins talks about team chemistry and what the team did well tonight against the Chicago Bulls.

Read more »

Pelicans open preseason with home loss to Bulls

It was the kind of public unveiling that proved to be a bit of an inkblot test.

Read more »

Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins combine for 44 points in preseason-opening loss to Bulls

The New Orleans Pelicans began the preseason with a 113-109 loss to the Chicago Bulls at the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday night.

Read more »

Contrary to popular opinion, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins are superb offensive force for modern era

The Golden State Warriors ability to score points has been the gold standard in the NBA for some time now.

Read more »

Anthony Davis Throws An Alley Oop to Cunningham

Anthony Davis hits Cunningham on the fast break for the dunk.

Read more »

Davis Rises Up For The Block

Anthony Davis comes from the weak side to get the block.

Read more »

Rondo Hits a Three From The Wing

Holiday hits Rondo off the penetration for the three.

Read more »

The Wildcat Connection

Rajon Rondo and Anthony Davis connect on the alley-oop during second quarter action.

Read more »

Davis Gets Another Block

Anthony Davis comes from the weak side to get the block.

Read more »

Ian Clark to Davis for the Slam

Ian Clark hits Anthony Davis from the top of the key for the slam.

Read more »

Moore To Davis

E'Twuan Moore throws the alley-oop to Anthony Davis.

Read more »

Cousins Gets The And-One

After the Anthony Davis block, DeMarcus Cousins drives to the basket, draws the foul and hits the layup for the and-one.

Read more »