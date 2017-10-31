Pelicans News Around the Web (10-31-2017)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 30, 2017

New Orleans (3-3) hosts Orlando (4-2) at 7 p.m. tonight, in the middle game of a three-game homestand at the Smoothie King Center.

Postgame recap: Magic 115, Pelicans 99

If there was skepticism that Orlando’s surprisingly fast start to the season is a mirage, you probably couldn’t find many non-believers late Monday in the Smoothie King Center.

Pelicans' Alvin Gentry on defensive effort vs. Magic: 'We sucked'

Alvin Gentry didn't try to sugarcoat the New Orleans Pelicans' 115-99 loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

You have to play the right way and you have to play the right way for forty-eight minutes.

Pelicans' early emphasis on ball movement starting to pay off

The New Orleans Pelicans' best play through the first six games of the season didn't end with a dazzling dunk from Anthony Davis or a powerful move by DeMarcus Cousins.

Elfrid Payton's homecoming vs. Pelicans spoiled by injury

While it was road game for the Orlando Magic, point guard Elfrid Payton was literally right at home.

Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins named Western Conference Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced earlier today that Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Oct. 23-29.

