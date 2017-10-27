Pelicans News Around the Web (10-27-2017)

Pelicans' Posts: Week of October 9th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 26, 2017

New Orleans plays its second national TV game of the regular season tonight at Sacramento (9:30 p.m. Central).

Pelicans shootaround presented by HUB International: Anthony Davis status in doubt in Sacramento for DeMarcus Cousins return game

SACRAMENTO – Alvin Gentry indicated after Thursday’s shootaround that it is more likely than not that Anthony Davis will miss Thursday’s TNT game between New Orleans (1-3) and Sacramento (1-3).

Pelicans to wear Zatarain's logo on jerseys beginning in 2017-18 season, team announces

The New Orleans Pelicans jerseys are getting spiced up.

Pelicans Shootaround: Anthony Davis 10-26-17



Holiday Blocks Into A Layup



Jameer Nelson Hits 11 in First Quarter



Game 5: Pelicans at Sacramento Kings 10-26-17



Pelicans Go On 25-4 Run



Waitr Lunchbreak at Pelicans Headquarters



Postgame recap: Pelicans 114, Kings 106

SACRAMENTO – It looked bleak early, including when New Orleans fell behind by 19 points in the opening half, but by the end of Thursday’s game, DeMarcus Cousins and the Pelicans got exactly what they wanted.

Jameer Nelson Highlights



Jrue Holiday Highlights



Game 5: Pelicans-Kings Postgame Quotes 10-26-17

PELICANS HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

Pelicans vs Kings Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 10-26-17



DeMarcus Cousins has the first bucket in Sacramento



DeMarcus Cousins Has 20 Points 9 Rebounds In First Half



Nifty Move By Cousins



DeMarcus Cousins Leads The Way To A Win



Cousins Postgame Interview



Pelicans vs. Kings Postgame: DeMarcus Cousins 10-26-17



DeMarcus Cousins returns to Sacramento: Game breakdown, preview

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Records: New Orleans Pelicans (1-3) at Sacramento Kings (1-3)

Watch Kings' video tribute for DeMarcus Cousins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- DeMarcus Cousins returned to Sacramento on Thursday to play the Kings for the first time since he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in February.

DeMarcus Cousins has 41 points, 23 rebounds in Sacramento return: Final score, stats, analysis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- DeMarcus Cousins' return to Sacramento didn't start the way he wanted, but it ended the exact way he hoped it would.

Anthony Davis out Thursday vs. Sacramento, says injured left knee is 'feeling better'

In need of positive injury-related news, the New Orleans Pelicans got some: Anthony Davis' injured left knee appears to be healing.

Update: Injured Anthony Davis ruled out vs. Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said before Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings that star forward Anthony Davis will be sitting out with left knee/quad tendinitis.

