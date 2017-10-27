Pelicans News Around the Web (10-27-2017)
Pelicans' Posts: Week of October 9th
See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 26, 2017
New Orleans plays its second national TV game of the regular season tonight at Sacramento (9:30 p.m. Central).
Pelicans shootaround presented by HUB International: Anthony Davis status in doubt in Sacramento for DeMarcus Cousins return game
SACRAMENTO – Alvin Gentry indicated after Thursday’s shootaround that it is more likely than not that Anthony Davis will miss Thursday’s TNT game between New Orleans (1-3) and Sacramento (1-3).
Pelicans to wear Zatarain's logo on jerseys beginning in 2017-18 season, team announces
The New Orleans Pelicans jerseys are getting spiced up.
Pelicans Shootaround: Anthony Davis 10-26-17
Holiday Blocks Into A Layup
Jameer Nelson Hits 11 in First Quarter
Game 5: Pelicans at Sacramento Kings 10-26-17
Pelicans Go On 25-4 Run
Waitr Lunchbreak at Pelicans Headquarters
Postgame recap: Pelicans 114, Kings 106
SACRAMENTO – It looked bleak early, including when New Orleans fell behind by 19 points in the opening half, but by the end of Thursday’s game, DeMarcus Cousins and the Pelicans got exactly what they wanted.
Jameer Nelson Highlights
Jrue Holiday Highlights
Game 5: Pelicans-Kings Postgame Quotes 10-26-17
PELICANS HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY
Pelicans vs Kings Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 10-26-17
DeMarcus Cousins has the first bucket in Sacramento
DeMarcus Cousins Has 20 Points 9 Rebounds In First Half
Nifty Move By Cousins
DeMarcus Cousins Leads The Way To A Win
Cousins Postgame Interview
Pelicans vs. Kings Postgame: DeMarcus Cousins 10-26-17
DeMarcus Cousins returns to Sacramento: Game breakdown, preview
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Records: New Orleans Pelicans (1-3) at Sacramento Kings (1-3)
Watch Kings' video tribute for DeMarcus Cousins
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- DeMarcus Cousins returned to Sacramento on Thursday to play the Kings for the first time since he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in February.
DeMarcus Cousins has 41 points, 23 rebounds in Sacramento return: Final score, stats, analysis
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- DeMarcus Cousins' return to Sacramento didn't start the way he wanted, but it ended the exact way he hoped it would.
Anthony Davis out Thursday vs. Sacramento, says injured left knee is 'feeling better'
In need of positive injury-related news, the New Orleans Pelicans got some: Anthony Davis' injured left knee appears to be healing.
Update: Injured Anthony Davis ruled out vs. Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said before Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings that star forward Anthony Davis will be sitting out with left knee/quad tendinitis.
