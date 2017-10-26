Pelicans News Around the Web (10-26-2017)

Pelicans' Posts: Week of October 9th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

Read more »

New Orleans Pelicans and Zatarain's cook-up a winning partnership

The Pelicans and Zatarain’s today announced a new integrated marketing partnership featuring the company’s iconic name, brand and logo on the team’s game jerseys beginning with the 2017-18 NBA season.

Read more »

Pelicans announce jersey-patch advertising deal with Zatarain's

The Pelicans become the 18th team in the NBA to sign a jersey-patch deal this season.

Read more »

Pelicans to wear Zatarain's logo on jerseys beginning in 2017-18 season, team announces

The New Orleans Pelicans jerseys are getting spiced up.

Read more »

New Orleans Pelicans name Zatarain's as jersey patch sponsor

The New Orleans Pelicans are adding a sponsorship patch to their jersey.

Read more »

The Spice Is Right: Pelicans Latest NBA Team To Land Jersey Deal, Signing With Zatarain's

The Pelicans have signed a jersey patch deal with New Orleans-based food brand Zatarain’s as the team becomes the latest NBA team to sign such an agreement.

Read more »

Forward Josh Smith plans to sign with New Orleans Pelicans: source

The New Orleans Pelicans will add some frontcourt depth to their roster by signing veteran forward Josh Smith to a non-guaranteed deal using an injury hardship exception, a league source confirmed Wednesday.

Read more »

Pelicans add veteran forward Josh Smith

Veteran forward Josh Smith is joining the New Orleans Pelicans, sources told The Advocate on Wednesday night.

Read more »

Anthony Davis' injury opens the door for Josh Smith to reportedly join the Pelicans

Smith has not played in the NBA since the 2015-16 season.

Read more »

Source: Injury-plagued Pelicans reach deal with veteran Josh Smith

The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to a deal with free-agent forward Josh Smith, a source told ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Read more »

DeMarcus Cousins returns to Sacramento: Game breakdown, preview

Thursday will be Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins' first time playing in Sacramento since the Kings traded him to New Orleans last season.

Read more »

Pelicans at Kings: Three things to know

The Pelicans travel to Sacramento to face the Kings at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Here are three things to know:

Read more »

'Did the levee break': Trail Blazers TV crew's commentary on New Orleans Pelicans draws backlash

With the Trailblazers extending their lead midway through the fourth quarter against the Pelicans, their broadcast crew launched into a quip several of their fans said was common, although it certainly didn't land well in New Orleans.

Read more »

Is Bigger Any Better for the Pelicans?

The major obstacle to making Boogie and the Brow work in New Orleans is the rest of the roster.

Read more »

DeMarcus Cousins unsure what to expect in his return to Sacramento

Eight months after moving from the West Coast to the Gulf Coast, DeMarcus Cousins makes his long-anticipated return to Golden 1 Center on Thursday, facing several former Sacramento teammates who are still with the Kings.

Read more »

DeMarcus Cousins on returning to Sacramento: 'I just want to win'

DeMarcus Cousins has been waiting quite some time for Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings, but he won't have to wait much longer.

Read more »

Boogie's Return: DeMarcus Cousins return to Sacramento more than just another game