Pelicans News Around the Web (10-23-2017)

Pelicans' Posts: Week of October 9th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Lakers (10/22/17)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at Staples Center between New Orleans at the Lakers (8:30 p.m., WRNO 99.5 FM)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 22, 2017

New Orleans (0-2) will seek its first win tonight, visiting the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) at 8:30 p.m. Central in Staples Center.

1st Half Highlights - Pelicans vs Lakers 10/22/17



Game 3 Photos: Pelicans vs. Lakers 10-22-17



Game Highlights: Pelicans vs Lakers 10/22/17



Postgame recap: Pelicans 119, Lakers 112

New Orleans seemingly had Sunday’s Western Conference matchup in hand, up 21 late in the third quarter, before the Lakers improbably rallied to take the lead.

Point guard Jameer Nelson signs with Pelicans; Jordan Crawford waived, team announces

Jameer Nelson is officially a Pelican.

Pelicans hold off Lakers rally for first win, 119-112

LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis scored 27 points, DeMarcus Cousins had 20 and the New Orleans Pelicans withstood a furious rally to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 119-112 on Sunday night for their first victory of the season.

Alvin Gentry hoping Jameer Nelson could bring veteran presence to Pelicans

LOS ANGELES--Adding Jameer Nelson to the roster was a no-brainer for the New Orleans Pelicans once the veteran point guard became available, but the only problem was getting him to the team.

Pelicans hold on late vs. Lakers, pick up first win of season: Final score, stats, analysis

LOS ANGELES--The New Orleans Pelicans allowed a 22-point lead to slip away before finding a way to come out with a 119-112 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center on Sunday night for their first victory of the 2017-18 season.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Pregame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 10-22-17



Anthony Davis with the And-1



Anthony Davis with the strong follow



Anthony Davis blocks Lonzo Ball



Anthony Davis scores 27 points with 17 rebounds



Pelicans vs. Lakers Postgame: Anthony Davis 10-22-17



Cousins runs the floor for a strong 2



DeMarcus Cousins scores 22 vs Lakers



Jrue Holiday scores 10 in the 1st Quarter



Pelicans vs. Lakers Postgame: Jameer Nelson 10-22-17



Pelicans Sign Jameer Nelson Waive Guard Jordan Crawford.



Meet the Team: Jameer Nelson



E'Twaun Moore clutch with 19 points



