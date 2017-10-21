Pelicans News Around the Web (10-21-2017)

Pelicans' Posts: Week of October 9th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

Read more »

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 20, 2017

The Pelicans host Golden State today Oct. 20 at 8:30 p.m. in the club’s Smoothie King Center home opener.

Read more »

Pelicans, Coca-Cola host tip-off event

To announce their new partnership, the Pelicans and Coca-Cola hosted a tip-off event which included a sampling of new concession items and special basketball game between local media.

Read more »

Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: New Orleans-Golden State an intriguing contrast in styles

Based on preseason predictions, New Orleans didn’t enter 2017-18 as a lock to make the playoffs in the extremely formidable Western Conference, but the Pelicans appear on virtually everyone’s list as one of the most intriguing head-to-head matchups for Golden State.

Read more »

Sounds of New Orleans: Kermit Ruffins



Read more »

Miller dishes to Boogie for 2



Read more »

Big to Big on the fast break



Read more »

Crawford with a no look pass to Clark



Read more »

Game 2: Pelicans vs. Warriors 10-20-17



Read more »

Game 2: Pelicans vs. Warriors 10-20-17 Entertainment



Read more »

Postgame recap: Warriors 128, Pelicans 120

Warriors (1-1), Pelicans (0-2)

Read more »

DeMarcus Cousins drives and lobs to AD for the jam



Read more »

Game 2: Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Quotes 10/20/17

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors October 20, 2017

Read more »

Rod Walker: Pelicans "Do It Big" in home opener, but not enough to slay mighty Warriors

The Smoothie King Center certainly will be rocking Saturday night when Bruno Mars takes the stage for his concert.

Read more »

Pelicans can't hold lead against relentless Warriors

It’s hard enough to make a scouting report against the Golden State Warriors. Finding a way to win is downright daunting.

Read more »

Pelicans host Golden State Warriors: photo gallery



Read more »

Pelicans go ice cold in 2nd half, fall to Warriors: Final score, stats and analysis The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Golden State Warriors, 128-120, in their home opener at the Smoothie King Center on Friday night.



Read more »

What we learned from Pelicans' 128-120 loss to Golden State The Warriors were who we thought they were.



Read more »

Kevin Durant's defense key in Warriors' win over Pelicans The New Orleans Pelicans expected a big offensive performance from the Warriors' Kevin Durant.



Read more »

Pelicans Shootaround: Darius Miller 10-20-17



Read more »

Pelicans vs Warriors postgame: Ian Clark 10-20-17



Read more »

Pelicans teammates surprise DeMarcus Cousins Following a recent practice, Pelicans teammates helped surprise DeMarcus Cousins with the news that he was the recipient of the offseason NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente.



Read more »

Pelicans DeMarcus Cousins receives offseason NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente Following a recent practice, Pelicans teammates helped surprise DeMarcus Cousins with the news that he was the recipient of the offseason NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente.



Read more »

Pelicans Shootaround: DeMarcus Cousins 10-20-17



Read more »

Boogie gets a steal and finishes for the and-1



Read more »

Pelicans vs Warriors postgame: DeMarcus Cousins 10-20-17



Read more »

Cousins receives community-service award from NBA

DeMarcus Cousins received an exclusive honor Friday.

Read more »

DeMarcus Cousins receives Offseason NBA Cares Community Assist Award

New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins has received the inaugural Offseason NBA Cares Community Assist Award, the NBA announced on Friday.

Read more »

Highlights: Anthony Davis puts up 33 on the Grizzlies



Read more »

AD gets a block and takes it coast to coast



Read more »

Davis Beats the Buzzer



Read more »

Pelicans vs. Warriors Pregame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 10-20-17



Read more »

Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Alvin Gentry 10-20-17



Read more »

Jrue Holiday with a steal and finish on the other end



Read more »

Pelicans vs Warriors postgame: Jrue Holiday 10-20-17



Read more »

Alexis Ajinca Medical Update

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Pelicans center Alexis Ajinca sustained an injury to his knee patellar tendonitis, the team announced today.

Read more »

Pelicans center Alexis Ajinca out with tendonitis

Pelicans center Alexis Ajinca will miss the next four to six weeks, recovering from bilateral knee injections performed on Thursday.

Read more »

Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca to miss 4-6 weeks with knee tendinitis

The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Friday that center Alexis Ajinca is expected to miss four to six weeks after undergoing successful bilateral knee injections.

Read more »