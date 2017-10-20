Pelicans News Around the Web (10-20-2017)

Pelicans' Posts: Week of October 9th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

Highlights: Pelicans bring block party to Memphis



Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 19, 2017

New Orleans began the season Wednesday with a 103-91 loss at Memphis, part of an early-season Western Conference gauntlet of a schedule for the Pelicans.

Pelicans Ride in Entergy’s Bike the Big Easy Event



Behind the Scenes at Pelicans Dance Team Media Day



Pelicans Practice Report 10-19-17



Ian Clark gets first crack Friday vs. former team Golden State, where he gained invaluable experience, championship ring

Compared to numerous Golden State teammates who boasted extensive NBA resumes, Ian Clark came to the Warriors in 2015-16 as an unknown, with a mere 53 games of experience and a career scoring average of 2.4 points.

Highlights: Cousins tallies 28 against Grizzlies



Highlights: Anthony Davis puts up 33 on the Grizzlies



Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 10-19-17



