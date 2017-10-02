Pelicans News Around the Web (10-2-2017)

Pelicans' Posts: Week of September 18th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

Pelicans Host 2017 Open Practice

Thousands of fans flocked to the Smoothie King Center to get their first look at the 2017-18 New Orleans Pelicans at the team's annual Open Practice event.

Large fan turnout highlights Saturday’s Pelicans open practice

New Orleans’ annual open practice Saturday in the Smoothie King Center was enlightening from a basketball standpoint, in that it was the first chance to watch several new Pelicans players in action, including Rajon Rondo and Ian Clark.

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 30, 2017

The Pelicans host their annual open practice for fans this morning at 11 a.m. in the Smoothie King Center.

Pelicans Open Practice: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 9-30-17

Head Coach Alvin Gentry talks about the tremendous fan support at today's open practice.

Pelicans Practice Report 9-30-17

Jim Eichenhofer and Daniel Sallerson break down today's open practice at the Smoothie King Center.

Highlights: Pelicans Open Practice 2017

Check out the best plays and highlights from the Pelicans annual Open Practice at the Smoothie King Center.

Off the Court: Pelicans guard/forward Charles Cooke

A native of Trenton, N.J., rookie New Orleans two-way contract signee Charles Cooke is venturing into the South for the first time in his basketball career.

Pelicans forward Jalen Jones laid groundwork for pro career as rookie in G League

Chris Sedenka has been the voice of the Maine Red Claws since their inception in 2009.

Walker: Crowd of 6,500 confirms sky high expectations for Pelicans

Normally, a buzzer-beating shot like the one Cheick Diallo nailed during the Pelicans' practice Saturday wouldn't have been a big deal.

Pelicans show off faster tempo, added depth in open practice

New Orleans Pelicans fans got to see their first glimpse of the team's new roster on Saturday as the Pelicans held their first open practice of training camp at the Smoothie King Center.

